Johnny Depp may have some interesting stories to tell through his music, according to his Hollywood Vampires bandmate Alice Cooper. He teased that the actor may have even written songs about his ex-wife Amber Heard during quarantine.

The embattled Hollywood star may have had a rough start this year but that does not mean he does not have time for music. On the contrary, he cannot wait to jam with his band.

"He's like, 'I can't wait to get back onstage,'" Cooper told The Daily Beast.

The 73-year-old singer also shut down rumours that the band is at odds with Depp because of his libel suit against Heard. He confirmed that "there is no drama" and that the actor himself clarified that his legal woes do not affect his interest to play with Hollywood Vampires.

"[Johnny] said, 'Hey, that's another world. That has nothing to do with what I'm doing in the band.'" Cooper recalled as he added of Depp, "He's one of my best buddies."

The "Detroit Stories" hitmaker even hinted that the "Rum Diary" star has written songs about Heard. His ex-wife may be the subject of some of Hollywood Vampire's songs as he expressed his excitement to hear "some pretty interesting songs" from the actor.

"I know Johnny was writing all last year when that whole thing was going on with him. But you know, that's not going to stop him from going home and writing. In fact, it probably helped," he teased.

Cooper and Depp founded Hollywood Vampires in 2015 with Aerosmith lead guitarist Joe Perry. They started off doing covers but have since branched out with their own songs. Cooper said he is looking forward to when the band gets together again.

"You know, the crazy thing about that band is you've got eight guys in the band, and you've got three alpha males leading it, but there's never been one argument. Nobody's ever even raised their voice to anybody in that band. It's really cool," he concluded.

Depp recently lost his appeal to overturn a London High Court ruling last year which confirmed that he was physically and verbally abusive to Heard in 12 out of 14 instances. Despite the verdict, the actor maintains that he was the victim of domestic violence and she was the perpetrator. His legal team said they are armed with viable evidence that will prove the actor's innocence in the Virginia trial later this year.