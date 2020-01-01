Alisha Wainwright was spotted arriving in Los Angeles in the same week that it was reported that Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are still working through his scandal with his "Palmer" co-star.

The "Shadowhunters" alum arrived in LA on Monday looking make-up free and busy, as she was photographed talking to someone on the phone. She towed her suitcase behind her with one hand, while she carried a black tote bag on the other.

The actress cut a low-key figure in a white Adidas baseball cap, clear-rimmed glasses, a pair of jeans, and a denim jacket worn over a beige knitted top. Wainwright's arrival in LA comes in the same week when reports surfaced that Timberlake and Biel still have not gotten past his scandal.

The "Cry Me A River" singer made headlines in November when pictures and a video of him holding hands with Wainwright leaked online. They were seen hanging out and drinking with some friends at a balcony while on a break from filming "Palmer" in New Orleans.

The "Raising Dion" star was seen touching Timberlake's thigh before he grabbed her hand and linked their fingers together. The singer clearly appeared inebriated, which he later confirmed in his public apology to Biel. He wrote on Instagram that his actions were the result of a "lack of judgement" because he was drunk during that night.

"I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son," he wrote.

Since his apology, Timberlake has made sweet comments on Biel's Instagram posts. Netizens noted that it was his way of trying to say sorry to his wife. However, a source claimed that the couple, who married in 2012 and share a son, Silas, is still not over the scandal.

A source told People that Timberlake and Biel are "working through their issues" following the scandal. The "Can't Stop The Feeling" singer is trying to do it discreetly and privately. Another insider added that they "will work through this" and acknowledged that it was good Timberlake apologised publicly.

Biel has yet to respond to Timberlake's scandal. Wainwright also refused to say anything about it when asked by a reporter when she touched down in LA in December, days after the singer apologised.