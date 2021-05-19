Bill and Melinda Gates' divorce announcement has been followed by a plethora of allegations against the business tycoon, and a fresh report has claimed that his wife wasn't completely unaware of his "issues."

The Microsoft co-founder has been accused of pursuing at least two women who were his employees at the organisation, while multiple reports claim he always had a reputation for questionable behaviour with his staff. The business magnate himself also confirmed one of his extra-marital affairs, in order to refute the reports that his resignation from the Microsoft board last year was due to an investigation against him over his past affair with a staffer.

Microsoft also confirmed that a probe was launched against Gates in 2019 after a company employee alleged that he tried to initiate an intimate relationship with her in the year 2000. After Microsoft's statement, a spokesperson for Gates clarified to People magazine that there was indeed an affair nearly 20 years ago that "ended amicably," but claimed it had nothing to do with his decision to transition off the board.

Meanwhile, a source claimed to the outlet that Melinda wasn't entirely unaware of his alleged misconduct at the workplace, though it's hard to say how much she knew about it.

"Melinda was aware there were some issues, but it's unclear if she knew about all of it," the insider said.

The couple announced in a joint statement earlier this month that they are calling it quits after 27 years of marriage, but will continue to work together at their foundation. A source told the outlet at the time that while the split of their seemingly perfect marriage was a shock to the public, their inner circle was hardly surprised about it.

"He could have treated Melinda better. He's not a saint, but there isn't one thing that created the final split. It goes deeper than that," the insider said.

"It's many years of differing views of the world, the foundation, and of life in general, and those things piling up. They are older and each personally looked at life and asked, 'Is there more out there than what I have?'" the source added about the couple, who have three children, daughters Jennifer, 25, and Phoebe, 18, and son Rory, 21.