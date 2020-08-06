Alyssa Milano revealed in a social media post shared on Wednesday that she tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies four months after she battled symptoms of the disease despite negative test results.

The "Charmed" alum shared an Instagram photo that showed her hooked to a respirator and told fans that was taken on April 2 "after being sick for two weeks." She recalled never having been sick that badly where "everything hurt" and she lost her sense of smell.

"It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn't breathe. I couldn't keep food in me," Milano wrote, adding that she lost nine pounds in those two weeks.

Aside from the symptoms mentioned, she also had a low-grade fever, horrible headaches, and "was confused." She said she "basically had every COVID symptom."

However, the "Insatiable" star had herself tested twice in March and the results came back negative. A subsequent antibody test also came up negative. The 47-year-old actress said it was only after the worst of her symptoms abated that she learned that she indeed had COVID-19.

"After living the last 4 months with lingering symptoms like, vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise, I went and got an antibody test from a blood draw (not the finger prick) from a lab. I am POSITIVE for COVID antibodies," Milano wrote and shared a photo of her test result.

"I had Covid19. I just want you to be aware that our testing system is flawed and we don't know the real numbers," she continued and reminded others that "this illness is not a hoax" and that it literally made her think and feel like she "was dying."

Milano concluded her post by sharing her plans to donate her plasma in hopes that she can save a life. She did not say where she contracted COVID-19 but reminded others to always practice safety measures: wash hands, wear a mask, and observe social distancing. She wrote that she does not want others to go through the same harrowing experience she had when she battled the disease.