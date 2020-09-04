Alyssa Milano took to social media on Tuesday and told fans that she still has heart palpitations and forgets her words.

The "Charmed" star took to Instagram to share a "wellness check and a health update" following her battle with COVID-19 in March. She assured them that she is okay and that she is "starting to physically feel better." Her complaint is that she occasionally has heart palpitations and the "absolute worst part" is that she still forgets her words.

"But it's not nearly as bad as it was a few weeks ago. I feel better. I had a ct scan of my lungs and a cardiac MRI and both were normal," she wrote.

Milano said she is taking an aspirin every three days to thin her blood, Vitamins D, C, Zinc, and B-complex along with fish oil. The 47-year old admitted that she still gets "super scared sometimes." She is scared not for herself but for her loved ones getting sick. She said she never wants them to go through with COVID-19.

"It's a beast. So I vacillate between being so grateful and so terrified. Grateful that it was me who got sick and terrified that friends or family will be sick. And I can't help but wonder—how are you? " she wrote and closed her message, "Please be safe. Please let me know you're ok."

Milano shared a couple of selfies along with her wellness update to assure fans that she is feeling much better. Her post comes weeks after she drove herself to the emergency room following a health scare. She had difficulty breathing and thought she had a blood clot.

Aside from slight memory loss, the actress/activist also suffers from hair loss. She shared a video of the amount of hair coming off from her head when she combed with a detangler brush.

Milano said doctors called her and those who still suffer COVID-19 symptoms as a "long hauler." She recalled her battle with the disease in August and noted that heart palpitations were among her symptoms aside from vertigo, shortness of breath, general malaise, and irregular periods, to name a few.