Amal Clooney is not just known for her work as a human rights lawyer but also for her sense of style. No wonder her green Burberry outfit made headlines when she stepped out in New York on Tuesday.

Standing out among the crowd in the vibrant green ensemble, Amal Clooney was on her way to Big Apple. The outfit worth $3700 grabbed the attention of fashion experts. The human rights lawyer was visiting the United Nations General Assembly for an event on Press Freedom. She has attended the global summit several times in the past as well.

With a beige sweater underneath a $2,690 neoprene jacket, a $990 matching knee-length skirt and in bold pink lips, the 41-year-old made a chic statement. A pair of simple nude heels, a large black handbag, and a pair of oversize dark sunglasses completed her look.

This is not the first time George Clooney's wife has worn the designs of the British brand. In fact, she has donned Burberry outfits on several occasions making statements in the label's iconic trench coats, reports Daily Mail.

However, the mother-of-two isn't the only one making a style statement this week. Her husband actor and filmmaker George Clooney is also in the news for his bushy beard. After all, he is not known as Hollywood's "Most Handsome Silver Fox" for no reason.

The 58-year-old was spotted on the set of a Nespresso commercial in Spain. The actor grabbed everyone's attention with "his facial hairs, equal parts rugger and refined", reports E! News.

The stylish barrister is just days away from celebrating her fifth wedding anniversary with husband. The happy couple tied the knot in a lavish wedding in Venice on September 27, 2017. Around 90 high-profile guests including Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Cindy Crawford, Anna Wintour were present at the ceremony. The couple welcomed their twins Ella and Alexander in 2017.