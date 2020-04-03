Amanda Bynes' family is said to be anxious over the actress' pregnancy because it could have an adverse effect on her mental health.

A source claimed the actress' mum is less than excited when she learned about her daughter's pregnancy. Instead, she is not only worried but also "furious," as the pregnancy could only complicate her already vulnerable mental state.

"Amanda's mom is furious she is pregnant as treating her mental health issues has become complicated," the insider told US Weekly, adding that "Amanda doesn't want to take some of the meds because of dangers to [her] baby."

Bynes' pregnancy comes amid her ongoing conservatorship, in which her mum acts as her conservator following her public battle with substance abuse and mental illness since 2014. The terms of her conservatorship have strict guidelines when it comes to making legal decisions over the child's welfare.

Neama Rahmani, president of West Coast Trial Laywers, claimed that Bynes, her parents, and the father of the child, her fiancé Paul Michael, will all share physical custody. However, the actress cannot make legal decisions because she is under conservatorship. Only Michael and her parents can.

"That's the best-case scenario for Amanda. The worst case is that county social workers get involved and try to remove the baby because they think Amanda is not a fit parent," Rahmani told the publication.

Michael shared the exciting news about Bynes' pregnancy in March through a series of photos he shared on Instagram. One shows a selfie of the couple and the other is an ultrasound with the actress' name on it. He captioned the snaps with "Baby in the making" but has since deleted them.

The pregnancy announcement came after the "What A Girl Wants" star said that she and Michael have already called it quits. However, a recent photo from her Instagram hinted that they may have gotten back together already.

Bynes has yet to confirm news about her pregnancy. She has been quiet so far on social media. Michael has also set his Instagram profile from Public to Private.