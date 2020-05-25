Amanda Bynes broke her social media silence to update fans on her well-being two months after going into treatment.

The "She's The Man" star took to Instagram to share that she has been in treatment for the "last two months." She said she has been working on coping skills to help with her social anxiety, which made her "drop out of school months ago."

Bynes also shared that she has been taking online classes to get a 4.0 GPA. She told her fans about her future plans including starting her own online business.

The 34-year-old "What A Girl Wants" star remained optimistic as she told her followers that she is "back on track and doing well." She added that she is "now on transitional living and doing therapy during the week." Bynes also put to bed rumours that she and her fiancé, Paul Michael, have split.

"Still engaged to tha [sic] love of my life Paul," she wrote, and concluded her post with a reminder for everyone to stay safe. The actress included a selfie which shows her in a white shirt and still rocking her dark locks.

This is Bynes' most recent social media post following a hiatus of over two months. Her previous post was on March 10, in which she shared a selfie with Michael along with the caption "My love." Michael likewise shared his own photo on his Instagram with the caption, "Love my girl."

Bynes disabled comments on her Instagram so it is unknown what fans are saying in response to her health update. However, her recent post seemed to confirm what her attorney David Esquibias said about her treatment earlier this month.

He asked for privacy while the "Easy A" star underwent "treatment for ongoing mental health issues." He also denied reports that the actress is suffering from alcohol or drug addiction. Instead, he asked for all false stories and speculations about her personal life to stop so she can "focus on getting better." Esquibias also said that Bynes is "sheltering at a safe environment" and not in a "sober living facility" amid the COVID-19 pandemic.