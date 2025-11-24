Amanda Bynes, a former Nickelodeon child star, has finally spoken out to refute a viral social media rumour claiming she became pregnant at 13, allegedly by The Amanda Show producer Dan Schneider. She firmly denied the shocking claim that became a trending topic on TikTok.

The video in question appeared to show Bynes 'confessing' that Schneider had impregnated her. But she denounced it as completely fake, digitally altered, and created solely to generate clicks, then criticised how quickly misinformation can spread on social media.

Amanda Bynes Details How the TikTok Video Misrepresented Her

The viral video that fueled the rumour was pieced together from unrelated clips, designed to create a sensational and misleading narrative. According to the 39-year-old Bynes, the clips used to fabricate the shocking video included a recent Instagram Story of her at a restaurant with her boyfriend and an old skit from The Amanda Show showing a playful moment with Schneider.

By combining the two clips, the creators falsely made it appear as though she was confessing to an event that never happened. Bynes stressed that the video had been digitally manipulated and accused the social media account of intentionally misleading viewers.

@tmz Amanda Bynes is shutting down a viral TikTok accusing Dan Schneider of getting her pregnant at 13 calling the claim completely false. #amandabynes Tiktok/amandabynes ♬ original sound - TMZ - TMZ

Bynes Tackles the Dangers of Social Media Misinformation

Bynes responded to the video in a calm but firm manner, urging the public to think critically about content online. She highlighted how easily old footage can be repurposed and manipulated to tell false stories, particularly in the age of viral content.

The incident sheds light on the broader challenges faced by former child stars, who are often the target of viral rumours, and states the dangers of social media misinformation. She noted that even well-known personalities can also find themselves the subject of horrifying claims that spread faster than fact-checking efforts can keep up.

By speaking out, Bynes is defending herself while also raising awareness about the risks of online misinformation. She also urges fans and followers to question viral claims critically.

Dan Schneider's Past Scrutiny

Dan Schneider, the creative producer behind some of Nickelodeon's most iconic shows—including All That, Drake & Josh, Kenan & Kel, The Amanda Show, Victorious, Zoey 101, and iCarly—has faced increasing scrutiny over his behaviour on set. In May 2024, Schneider filed a defamation lawsuit against the producers of the Investigation Discovery docuseries Quiet on the Set, claiming the documentary falsely portrayed him as a child sexual abuser.

The docuseries itself sparked controversy, diving into allegations of inappropriate conduct and toxic working conditions within Nickelodeon during Schneider's tenure. While some former colleagues described a challenging environment and questioned Schneider's behaviour, he has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Although the documentary raised serious questions about Schneider and his reputation, Amanda Bynes emphasised that the recent claim she was impregnated by Schneider had no basis in reality.

Meanwhile, Schneider's spokesperson previously released a statement before the 4-part docuseries was released. Their camp refuted the allegations, with the spokesperson stating: 'Dan cared about the kids on his shows even when sometimes their own families unfortunately did not. He understood what they were going through and he was their biggest champion.'