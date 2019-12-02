David Killackey revealed in court documents that Amber Heard was abusive towards Johnny Depp during their bitter divorce, and that her father threatened to shoot the actor with his Colt 45.

Killackey worked on both Heard and Depp's classic cars at his California repair shop, Performance Allison Transmissions, following the couple's split in 2016. He recalled having "extremely hostile" conversations with the actress and her father, David Heard, when he asked them to pay him directly for the repairs on her Mustang, instead of going through Depp's management.

Killackey said Heard responded to his request with expletives after he tried his best to convey to her that he did not wish to get in the middle of her dispute with her ex-husband.

"Her first reaction was to verbally abuse me with expletives, threats and a continued rant over what she claimed was an unfortunate financial downturn of her personal finances caused by Mr. Depp. At one point she said 'you motherf***er, you're screwing me!" Killackey said in court documents obtained by The Blast.

Heard reportedly told him that he should forward the bill to Depp's management, as per her legal agreement with the actor that he is responsible for paying her bills. Killackey said he soon started hearing from her father, after he stopped talking to the actress. At one point, David threatened to kill Depp over the loss of his finances and over how he allegedly ruined his "baby girl's career and blackballing her in Hollywood."

"That f***ing piece of s*** is f***ing me too because I'm supposed to get 10 percent of the money and without it I can't produce the movie I was gunna [sic] make!" Killackey recalled David telling him over the phone. Heard's dad allegedly also threatened Depp and said, "When I get to him I'm going to beat the s*** out of him' and 'I'm from Texas, and men from Texas carry 45's and Johnny is going to meet the f***ing end of mine!"

Killackey reported the incident to the police and asked that it be passed to Depp's legal team to help with his defamation lawsuit against Heard. The actress' legal team has yet to respond to Killackey's claims. As for Depp's lawyer, Adam Waldman, he said that Killackey's account proves that Heard was motivated by money to accuse her ex-husband of domestic abuse.