Amber Heard has been globe-trotting ever since she lost the defamation case filed against her by ex-husband Johnny Depp. She was spotted in Israel in early August and now photos emerged of her and daughter Oonagh Paige in Spain.

The "Aquaman" actress was fresh-faced when she was photographed over the weekend at a playground while vacationing in Palma de Mallorca. The new mum had her hands full as she helped her one-year-old daughter down the slide and carried her on her lap as they sat on a swing.

Heard looked happy during the outing with Oonagh as seen in the photos circulated on social media. According to TMZ, this is the second time that the "Rum Diary" actress was seen at the same playground. Earlier last week she was also pictured there with a few friends including her girlfriend, Bianca Butti.

The 36-year-old has been criticised for her constant travels amid reports that she does not have money. Her former attorney Elaine Bredehoft, who represented her in the defamation case against Depp, told "Today" show viewers that the actress is "absolutely not" able to pay her ex-husband the court-mandated $10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages.

"If you are going through money problems publicly, and then you are photographed living it up on a lux vacation, you're just opening the flood gates to be ridiculed, to be doubted, and called a liar, even if you are not paying for this trip," Kelly Brady, CEO and founder of Brandsway Creative told Newsweek.

Meanwhile, Jared Shapiro, founder of public relations firm The Tag Experience, advised Heard that she should be "mindful" of her actions if she actually cares about what people think about her.

Heard and Oonagh's vacation in Spain came following claims that the actress only "rented" a baby for publicity. Netizens fuelled the rumours when photos of the actress pushing an empty stroller in Tel-Aviv, Israel spread online.

One anonymous tipster claimed to know for a fact that the actress does not have a baby and that she "rents or borrows a kid for her Instagram shots and her stroller is a prop used to garner sympathy."

However, Heard has remained mum on the allegations that she rented her baby daughter Oonagh Paige. She has been keeping a low profile since she lost the defamation trial. Her last social media update was in June when she shared her "disappointment" and heartbreak after Depp won.