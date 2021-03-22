The Internet is not happy with Amber Heard being in Zack Snyder's "Justice League" given the negative publicity surrounding her ongoing legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Heard was one of the chosen few asked to do reshoots for the superhero film. She reprised her role as Mera from "Aquaman" and her appearance in the four-hour movie divided viewers. There were those who were thrilled to see that she had more screen time than in the original from Joss Whedon.

However, others were not happy and they shared their disappointment on social media. One admitted that he totally forgot she was even in the first film and thought she was better off not in the second too.

"Forgot Amber Heard was in 'Justice League', damn! Was hoping Snyder would have cut her right out!!!!!!!" the fan tweeted.

"Justice League Synder's Cut is canceled for me why did they let Amber Heard star in the movie when she tortured Johnny Depp when they were married," another wrote.

AH in justice League is da ultimate smack in da face 4 domestic abuse survivors

Zack Snyder re-casting her is a disgrace and he shud be cancelled also. He is saying I don't care that she is an abusr

She is too pretty to care about that ? she can't even act! — Beverleypops (@Beverle48452933) March 19, 2021

"The worst part of Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' is Amber Heard got more screen time...otherwise a definite step up. #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague," another tweeted and one more chimed in, "every time I see amber heard on the new justice league Snyder cut, it makes me think about how Johnny lost all his roles and she gained everything from lying about abuse."

There were also a couple of notable changes with Heard's Mera in the Snyder cut not found in "Aquaman." She spoke with a British accent which according to We Got This Covered was "jarring" and "laughable." Her hair was also not a remarkable red.

Despite the negative reactions to Heard being in Snyder's "Justice League," the general consensus for the film has been positive. Fans were happy to see background stories of each character and that Ray Fisher (Cyborg) and Ezra Miller (Flash) got more screen time. They played a pivotal role in bringing back Superman and saving mankind from the threat of the villain Darkseid. The lengthy runtime only served to entertain and not bore viewers out of their seats.