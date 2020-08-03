Amber Heard let her hair loose as she went for a stroll around London, and she shared the experience in a recent photo posted on social media.

The "Aquaman" star looked happy and carefree in the snap she shared on Instagram. The picture shows her looking back at the camera with a big smile on her face.

"Enjoying the UK sunshine..." she captioned the image, which has 171,986 likes as of this writing.

Heard looks happy and unfazed given what she had to go through in the past two weeks. The "Rum Diary" star served as a key witness to The Sun's legal battle with her ex-husband over a story that labelled him as a "wife-beater." Depp filed a defamation lawsuit against the tabloid and the trial took place at London's High Court.

"I travelled to the UK to testify in these proceedings as a witness to assist the Court," Heard captioned a photo that showed her speaking to the press outside the court.

"After obtaining a restraining order in 2016 and finalising our divorce, I wanted to move on with my life. I did not file this lawsuit and, despite its significance, I would have preferred not to be in court," she continued. "It has been incredibly painful to relive the break-up of my relationship, have my motives and my truth questioned, and the most traumatic details of my life with Johnny shared in court and broadcast around the world," Heard added. She wrote that she stands by her testimony and thanked those who helped her throughout the trial and her supporters from around the world.

"I appreciate the dedication, hard work, and support of the defence legal team, as well as my UK and US lawyers. I also wish to extend my thanks to the very kind and diligent court staff and the police, who have been so sensitive in ensuring my protection so that that I could testify in safety," she wrote.

Judge Andrew Nicol will hand the verdict in a few weeks. He will decide whether The Sun violated the U.K.'s 2013 Defamation Act or if Depp lost his lawsuit. The outcome will reportedly affect the actor's defamation suit against Heard.