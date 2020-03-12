Kate James revealed in sworn testimony that Amber Heard regularly took hallucinogenic drugs, which often led to the actress sending her abusive text messages early in the morning.

James believes that the reason behind Heard's allegedly abusive behaviour stems from her penchant for taking mushrooms and methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), commonly known as ecstasy. She revealed that Heard "was open about it, almost to the point of bragging."

"The assortment of drugs and a great deal of wine would mean that when I woke up in the morning, there would almost always be a barrage of incoherent abuse sent to me from Amber by text between around 2 am and 4 am," James said, in a testimony obtained by The Blast.

"I discovered later that she had gone ahead and deleted all evidence of abusive texts from that iCloud account," she added.

James worked for the "Aquaman" actress from 2012-2015 and revealed that Heard would often "fly into blind rages." The actress was "regularly verbally and mentally abusive" and the abuse took a toll on James' health. She ultimately became "emaciated due to the extreme stress" and the lack of time to eat because Heard constantly bombarded her with "crazy workload."

"My friends and family would often ask me why I wouldn't just quit, when they could see how much Amber's treatment of me was affecting my mental and physical health," she said.

James also shared that during her employment, she did not see any bruises, cuts, or any signs of physical abuse on Heard's body. She was with the actress 7 days a week and saw her naked or semi-naked for fittings. She said she did not see "any sign of an altercation, or even the aftermath of a serious and messy fight in the way that Amber describes in her statements" against ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

Heard's representative has since called James' allegations "ridiculous" with "no basis in fact and no relevance to these proceedings." The spokesperson called James a "disgruntled former employee who was fired for poor performance and clearly has an agenda and an axe to grind."