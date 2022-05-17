Amber Heard addressed rumours that her appearance in "Aquaman 2" has been cut short during Monday's court hearing against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The actress said that her career suffered after she split and filed for a restraining order against the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star in 2016. She told the court that she "was harassed on a daily basis" and received "death threats."

Eventually, she landed a role as Nadine Cross in the TV adaptation of Stephen King's "The Stand." She said "it took a lot of hard work" on her part and shared that at the time, she "was awaiting a schedule from Warner Bros." for the filming of "Aquaman 2."

However, communications between her and the studio allegedly stopped at some point after Depp's attorney Adam Waldman released an article contradicting her abuse claims on May 21, 2016. In it, she accused the actor of throwing a phone at her face and injuring her, but the police did not see any sign of injury when they were called to her place to investigate.

In his piece, the attorney wrote as quoted by Vulture, "Quite simply, this was an ambush, a hoax. They set Mr. Depp up by calling the cops, but the first attempt didn't do the trick." Heard said her role in "Aquaman 2" was in jeopardy in the aftermath of Waldman's statement.

"I fought really hard to stay in the movie. They didn't want to include me in the film," she said of her female lead role as Mera. She may have kept her role but she said it was a "very pared-down version of that role."

The 36-year-old explained that she was "given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it." This includes a scene involving "two characters fighting with one another" as she said that "they basically took a bunch out of my role."

Heard's statement in court comes amid rumours that she only has less than 10 minutes of screen time in "Aquaman 2." This news comes as her trial against Johnny Depp continues in Virginia. The actor is suing her for defamation over the 2018 op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post, in which she called herself a survivor of domestic abuse.