Amber Heard is resorting to deleting hateful comments posted on her Instagram after leaked audiotapes outed her as the domestic abuser during her marriage to Johnny Depp.

Netizens flooded the actress' recent photo on Instagram with hateful messages following the release of the tapes. One user accused the "Aquaman 2" star of "ruining someone's life just to get more fame" and told her that she "should be ashamed" for doing a "really horrible thing."

Meanwhile, another called her "crazy" for taking a "shet [sic]" in Depp's bed, one vowed to never watch any more of her movies, and another accused Heard of hurting the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star.

One outspoken fan chimed in and wrote, "Before you have my comment deleted, just know you can't extort money from a man and TRY to ruin his career, bite his fingertip off , throw pots and pans at him, belittle and emasculate him then be seen coming from your lawyers office looking like you just won the lottery because we see all of it, the tape is out there and we have all heard it and can't I hear it, and you have to be held accountable now."

The same fan told Heard to take her "lumps like a woman instead of deleting the public's comments" and warned everyone to "avoid this Venus flytrap like the plague."

Only a handful of angry comments remain in Heard's Instagram post because she has reportedly been deleting the others. One user pointed out that "she's fast at deleting comments" and another expressed her surprise that her "comment was deleted."

Moreover, one user quoted what Heard said to Depp in one of the audiotapes when she called the actor a "baby" for splitting before their arguments turn into violent fights.

"'You're such a baby!' Stop deleting comments," the fan wrote.

In the leaked audiotapes, Heard admitted to "hitting" her then-husband and told him that she cannot promise him that she would not get physically violent again. The second recording confirmed that Heard broke Depp's finger and that she refused to remain private about the details surrounding their divorce. Instead, she went to court and filed a domestic abuse case against the actor.

It is believed that Depp and Heard mutually agreed to record their conversations during the breakdown of their marriage, so more shocking revelations are bound to emerge. Heard's lawyer contested that the leaked audiotapes were doctored by Depp's team.