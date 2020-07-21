Amber Heard told London's High Court on her second day on the witness stand on Tuesday that she did not have an affair with Elon Musk and James Franco while still married to Johnny Depp in 2016.

The "Aquaman" actress responded to claims that she cheated on Depp with both men after they were seen visiting her at Los Angeles' Eastern Columbia Building, where she and Depp lived, while the latter was allegedly away. Depp's attorney, Eleanor Laws QC, brought into question the text messages Musk sent to Heard on May 22, 2016. In the text, the Tesla founder offered her "24/7 security" after she told him that she would get a restraining order against her then-husband. He also expressed disappointment that Heard ghosted him.

"The offer would stand, even if you never wanted to see me again... anyway, sorry for being an idiot. The radio silence hurts a lot. It only matters because I really like you," Laws read Musk's message as quoted by Deadline.

Depp's attorney then cited more evidence from the building's concierge, Alejandro Romero, who testified that he saw Musk visit Heard while Depp was away in Australia. Heard said that Romero is "wrong" since she "wasn't even in communication with Elon until 2016."

"From March 2015 onwards, Ms. Heard was visited regularly late at night, at around 11 pm to midnight, by Mr. Elon Musk," Romero wrote in his witness statement adding that the actress gave Musk his own fob to access the building.

The "Rum Diary" actress also responded to claims that she had an affair with Franco. Laws played to to the court CCTV footage of Heard going down the elevator to meet up with Franco and then they both traveled back up together. The meetup happened on May 22, 2016, after she claimed Depp hit her hard on the face.

The actress confirmed that Franco is the man in the CCTV and revealed what went on inside the elevator.

"We were talking. He was saying to me 'oh my god, what happened to you?' He saw my face... when I let him in. He saw my face and he said 'what the f**k?'" Heard said when asked if she was avoiding being seen by the elevator camera.

She added that she and Franco had a "discreet" talk when Laws asked if a "secretive talking" happened on camera. She confirmed that she met up with the actor after 11 p.m. and noted, "in those days I didn't sleep much at night."

Depp accused Heard of having affairs with Franco and Musk during their marriage. She told the court that the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star is wrong about the affairs.