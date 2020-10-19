Amber Heard may have signed a multi-picture deal with Warner Bros. so she still has to return to "Aquaman 2" despite petitions asking for her removal.

The "Rum Diary" star will reprise her role as Mera in the film, although she will reportedly only have minimal appearances. YouTuber Grace Randolph 7h took to Twitter to cite sources who claimed that Heard's role in the sequel could be reduced, pending results of her court battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

"Amber Heard is definitely in 'Aquaman 2.' HOWEVER they are shooting so that Depp & Heard's roles can be decreased if bad press...," Randolph tweeted.

She said that a "new female character" will be in "Aquaman 2" which sounds as if she will be the new female star. Randolph added that Depp will return for "Fantastic Beasts 3" but his role could also be reduced.

The studios have yet to confirm Heard's return as Mera in "Aquaman 2." But fans have mixed reactions to Randolph's scoop.

"What a shame that the abuser played such a bada**. Oh well, that's what you get when you physically and mentally abuse Johnny Depp," one fan commented.

"Let's be serious, you clearly aren't keeping up with the court case, there's big signs of the opposite. Also, they could hardly decrease Depp as he's one of the main characters in the film ("Fantastic Beasts") and clearly the victim," another wrote.

Meanwhile, another fan claimed that "WB kind of cornered themselves" since it supported Depp when all the domestic abuse allegations came out about him. The studio still kept him as Grindelwald in "Fantastic Beasts" and "even pretty much made him the main character for the 2nd film." This means WB cannot fire Heard from "Aquaman 2" for the same allegations.

Heard is embroiled in a $50 million defamation case following Depp's accusation that she lied about being a victim of domestic abuse during their marriage. The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star alleged that she was behind the abuse and he was the victim.

Warner Bros. is apparently trying to prepare for whatever worst-case scenario happens from the ruling. Depp first filed a suit against tabloid publication The Sun for labelling him as a "wife-beater" in an article. He and Heard sat down in London's High Court to testify and the judge has yet to pass the verdict.