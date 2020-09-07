Amber Heard has reportedly opposed her former husband Johnny Depp's request in court to postpone the trial date in the defamation case he has filed against her.

According to a report in The Sun, Amber Heard filed court papers on Saturday to oppose Johnny Depp's request after he sought to postpone the trial scheduled for January next year so that he can film "Fantastic Beasts 3" in London. The actress accused her former husband of making "no effort whatsoever" to follow their planned court dates from Jan. 11 to Jan. 28, and also alleged he is treating the judge overseeing their case as "subservient."

The 34-year-old also claimed that she is due to film the next installment of her 2018 flick "Aquaman" in February next year, which means her own filming schedule is at potential risk of clashing with the trial if Johnny's request is granted. The filing has also confirmed that Heard is still shooting for the film after it emerged that Depp wanted to have her replaced.

"Although Mr Depp had been contacted in late June or July with the proposed filming dates, he did not alert them to the trial dates. Mr Depp decided that, rather than speak with his employer to work his film commitments around his trial, he asks this court to subserviently reschedule around his employment and the entire film schedule and production," Heard's lawyers wrote in the papers they submitted against the appeal.

Depp had filed papers in Fairfax County on Aug. 21 to postpone the trial in the £37million defamation suit scheduled in January next year to anywhere between March and June. It came after Warner Bros. revealed that they are planning on filming the next installment of the "Fantastic Beasts" from October until February next year. The 57-year-old will reprise his role as Gellert Grindelwald in the fantasy sequel.

Depp is suing his former wife over her article in Washington Post in 2018 where she portrayed herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." Though she didn't refer to Depp by his name, the actor filed the case in Virginia on the grounds that the speculations of him abusing Heard cost him the prized role of Captain Jack Sparrow in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise.