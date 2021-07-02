Amber Heard is now a mother. She welcomed baby girl Oonagh Paige Heard via surrogate on April 8.

The "Aquaman" actress shared her excitement at being a mum in a series of posts on social media. She revealed that the decision to have a child came four years ago, but she wanted to do it on her own terms.

"I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it's normalised to not want a ring in order to have a crib," she wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of herself in bed cradling her baby daughter to her chest.

"A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone's business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this," Heard continued as she called Oonagh Paige Heard as the "beginning of the rest of my life."

The 35-year old kept other details of her two-month-old baby girl private. Such as where she was born and who could be her father. A source told Page Six that she decided to go via surrogate when she was told that she would never be able to carry her own baby.

"Oonagh is absolutely gorgeous, and Amber is besotted. She always knew that she wanted to be a mom, and this is her greatest wish come true. She's so grateful to the wonderful woman who helped bring Oonagh into her life," the insider claimed.

"There are so many women who feel they can't talk about their fertility and are worried and embarrassed; Amber wants them to feel supported and realise that there are a multitude of ways to have a baby even if you have fertility issues," the source added.

Heard named her daughter Oonagh which, according to a fan, means "holy" or "pure" in Greek, and Paige as a tribute to her late mother. The actress is currently in London to film "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," in which she reprises her role as Mera.