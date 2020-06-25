Amber Heard told Elon Musk that she was divorcing Johnny Depp and filing a restraining order against him in recently-released text messages.

According to the messages turned over by the actress to her ex-husband's legal team, she exchanged messages with the Tesla founder on May 22, 2016. This was a day after she accused the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star of throwing a phone at her and hitting her in the face on May 21.

In the text messages obtained by The Mirror, Musk, whose name she saved on her phone as "Rocketman," offered to supply Heard with "24/7 security" after he remembered that she "talked about J being violent in the past." Apparently, the Space X founder was that concerned for the "Aquaman" star to offer her that much level of protection.

Musk's reaction supposedly indicated that he and Heard were in some kind of relationship while she was still married to Depp. However, it is unclear if they had a romantic relationship since Musk already said that they only started dating a month after she filed for divorce. The "Rum Diary" actress filed for both the divorce and restraining order on May 23, 2016, a day after she texted Musk about her decision.

Depp's attorney, Adam Waldman, said that the text messages contradict Musk's previous claims that he was never near Heard during her marriage to the actor. Their conversation could be seen as proof that he lied about his relationship with the actress.

"Last week, Elon Musk publicly claimed his relationship with Amber Heard did not start until late June 2016, a date that was conveniently later than the May execution of Ms. Heard's abuse hoax in which she claimed that Mr. Depp threw a phone into her face and further beat her. These messages between Ms. Heard and Mr. Musk profoundly contradict Musk's statement that he wasn't 'ever in the vicinity of Amber during their marriage,'" Waldman said.

Waldman added that Heard's text messages to Musk came just hours after Depp allegedly "savagely beat her with phone and hands." It was the same day when she met with the building front desk officer, who testified that her face had no visible bruises.