Amber Heard broke her social media silence to pen an emotional tribute to her mother, Paige Heard, who died from a still-unknown cause.

The "Aquaman" star mourned the untimely death of her mum in a lengthy Instagram post on Sunday, where she wrote that she is "heartbroken and devastated beyond belief."

"She left us too early, clasping onto the memory of her beautiful, gentle soul. She will be missed from the very depths of our hearts forever," Heard wrote, and continued her tribute by relishing the good memories she has of her mother.

"Her unflinching, open heart made her the most beautiful woman I had ever known. It's hard to imagine and even more difficult to say but I feel truly lucky to have been her daughter and been given the gift of having the light she shone on everyone, fall on me for nearly 34 years," she added.

The Texas native admitted that although her mum's death "has been an unbelievably painful time," she is "reminded of what survives us all, love." Heard shared that the messages of condolences and support they have received have been overwhelming.

"The kindness, support and generosity my sister Whit and I have received from friends and family has been utterly soul-saving," Heard said. The actress accompanied her tribute with a couple of photos. One is a throwback of her toddler self held by Paige and the other is a photo of herself as a grownup posing with her mum.

Among the celebrities who shared messages of support was Cara Delevigne, who simply sent a heart emoji and actress Andie Macdowell, who wrote that she is sorry for Heard's loss. Paige last appeared in the actress' Instagram feed in March during the celebration of International Women's Day.

Amber and her sister Whit grew up in Austin, Texas under the care of their mother and father, David Clinton. Amber left Austin to pursue acting in New York. Whit also shared a tribute to Paige on her Instagram, where she expressed her heartbreak and gratitude for having Paige as her mother.

Heard's tribute to Paige comes after nearly a month of social media silence. Her last post was on April 4.