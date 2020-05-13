Amber Heard is still under contract with Warner Bros. and is set to reprise her role as Mera in "Aquaman 2."

Recent reports have it that the "Rum Diary" star has been removed from the "Aquaman" sequel and worse, fired by the studio. However, Umberto Gonzalez, a writer for The Wrap and owner of entertainment site Heroic Hollywood, debunked these reports. In a tweet he simply wrote that "Amber Heard did not 'get fired' off of 'Aquaman 2.'"

According to Heroic Hollywood, Heard will not be replaced as Mera because she is a favourable addition to the "Aquaman" franchise. She was "a standout" in the first film and so it would reportedly not make sense to fire her as she is a fan-favourite and one of the "core stars."

Likewise, Warner Bros. does not play favouritism when it comes to firing actors. The studio is said to be taking an example from Depp's return to the "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them" third installment despite petitions to have him removed following Heard's domestic abuse claims.

According to the rumour mill, Heard will no longer reprise her role as Mera because of her ongoing legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp. The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star filed a defamation case against the actress following an op-ed she wrote about being a survivor of domestic abuse. The article did not namedrop Depp but clearly painted a picture of him as the abuser. By writing the piece, Heard broke her legal agreement with him not to publicly bring up the subject again.

Depp filed the defamation case thereafter to prove that he is innocent. Recent findings on the case seemed to favour the 56-year old actor. Recent developments painted the 34-year-old Texas native as the abuser instead of Depp. This has reportedly put her Hollywood career in jeopardy and Warner Bros. did not want to work with her again in "Aquaman 2" in case the court decides to sentence her to jail.

Warner Bros. has the final say whether Heard will still play Mera or not in "Aquaman 2." The sequel is set for U.S. release in December 2022.