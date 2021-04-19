Amber Heard took to social media on Sunday to tease her return as Mera in "Aquaman 2" with a throwback photo.

The actress shared a picture taken from the set of the first film. It shows her sitting on a chair and holding one of lain M. Banks' Culture novels, "Surface Detail." She is seen sporting Mera's red hair which she debuted in the original film from director James Wan.

"Before Aquaman took the last pages out of this book. #gettingakindleforaquaman2," Heard captioned the Instagram photo.

She tagged actor Jason Momoa who responded with some laughing emojis as well as the official Instagram page for DC's "Aquaman" movie.

Her caption is in reference to the time the actor stole her books and tore the final pages. Heard once mentioned how Momoa would always try to disturb her while she enjoyed some quiet moments of reading during breaks from filming.

"Jason's allergic to being ignored. He can't sit still," she said during a 2018 promotional interview for "Aquaman" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

"So no matter what, he will push, prod, nudge, shove you, anything to get your attention, especially if you enjoy a quieter activity like reading and you know on set I like to read and that just drives him nuts," Heard continued as she explained that he would tear the "last 10 pages" of her book to give him relief.

Heard continues to express her excitement to be part of the sequel despite a petition to have her removed or replaced as Mera. She shared her gratitude for the "amount of fan love and fan appreciation" for the first movie. She also referenced the campaigns against her as "paid rumours on social media that don't dictate casting decision because they have no basis in reality."

Filming for "Aquaman 2" is said to begin this year with a scheduled release on Dec. 16, 2022. Heard's throwback photo could be proof that Warner Bros. has not cut ties with her despite the negative publicity surrounding her court battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp. The actor intends to prove to everyone that she was the domestic abuser during their marriage and not the other way around.