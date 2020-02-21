Amber Heard apparently no longer wants to read about how fans of Johnny Depp are mad at her as she has decided to turn off comments on her Instagram.

The "Rum Diary" actress has decided not to be bothered by the hate she has been receiving since she admitted to hitting her ex-husband in a leaked audiotape. She has turned off her Instagram comments as evidenced by the missing messages on eleven of her photos. A few netizens also pointed out that she has disabled the comments.

"Disable the comments all you like, I'll keep petitioning for your removal and make sure everyone knows the true story," one netizen wrote, and another commented, "Turning comments off on all posts, garbage."

However, this still did not stop Depp fans from posting new messages on her other pictures. Some wrote, "abuser," "game over," and "clown," to name a few. One netizen even made fun of a Jan. 8 photo that shows Heard wearing a Times Up shirt.

"Her shirt says TIMES UP lmaoooo...how fitting," the user wrote and added laughing and clown emojis.

Heard cannot stop the petitions against her from coming no matter how many times she disables her Instagram comments. A search on Change.org reveals more than three petitions, most of them calling for her removal as Mera from "Aquaman 2."

Meanwhile, another petition asks that she be removed as L'Oreal spokesperson. Both have gained more signatures following the leak of two audiotapes that revealed she had been physically aggressive towards Depp during their arguments. She also mocked the actor and told him that no one would believe him if he tells the court that he is the victim of domestic abuse and not the other way around.

On the other hand, #JusticeforJohnnyDepp continues to trend as much as the petition asking for the actor's return as Captain Jack Sparrow in the "Pirates of Caribbean" franchise. Addressed to Disney, the "Keep Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow" is nearing its goal of 35,000. As of writing, it has 30,540 signatures.

The petition to remove Heard from "Aquaman 2" has also gone past its initial goal of 200,000 following the release of her conversation with Depp. It is now aiming for 500,000 and currently has 350, 010 supporters.