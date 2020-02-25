Amber Heard is likely going to keep her position as L'Oreal spokesperson and her role as Mera in "Aquaman 2," since Warner Bros. and L'Oreal are fond of her.

All the social media noise against Heard is not enough to persuade Warner Bros. and L'Oreal to fire the actress. According to a source, her admission from the leaked audiotapes that she was physically aggressive towards ex-husband, Johnny Depp, does not affect her job. Even the petitions against her are unlikely going to get any resolution.

"Warner Bros. doesn't care about the allegations made about Amber Heard nor do they have interest in social media. As such, there's nothing going on with her role on Aquaman 2 and they wouldn't consider firing her," a source with knowledge about the situation told Screen Geek.

The same goes for the petition asking for her removal as L'Oreal spokesperson, which as of this writing, already has over 10,000 supporters. The insider shared that the company is too fond of Heard to drop her as a spokesperson.

"The petitions to get her dropped from L'Oreal are also highly unlikely to go anywhere with the company. L'Oreal runs Amber Heard's social media pages and are very fond of her," the source added.

Petitions asking Warner Bros. to replace Heard as Mera in "Aquaman 2" and for her removal as L'Oreal spokesperson came after a couple of leaked audio recordings of her conversation with Depp revealed that she was the violent person during their marriage. She admitted to hitting the actor and throwing pots, pans, and more at him in a fit of rage.

Heard even mocked Depp when she heard his plans to file a domestic abuse case against her. She sounded confident that the court would believe her and not him because she is a woman.

Now, according to the source, Depp may find himself in a lot more trouble after he filed a defamation case against Heard. There is supposedly evidence that could be damaging to his reputation.

"In fact, there's much more to these allegations than what's been revealed so far. This is why Amber Heard hasn't settled with Johnny Depp," the insider explained, adding that although the "audio recordings with Amber Heard don't look good," the actress "still has incredibly damaging evidence" against the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star. Heard and her legal team have reportedly chosen "to do everything involving their case in court rather than rely on social media."

The source's revelations are contrary to other reports that claimed Warner Bros. has discussed replacing Heard as Mera in "Aquaman 2." Regardless, L'Oreal and Warner Bros. have yet to address the petitions.