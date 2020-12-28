Amber Heard reflected on the challenges she encountered in 2020 and imparted some advice to viewers in a recent video interview that had netizens dissing the actress for allegedly lying about being a victim of domestic abuse.

The "Aquaman" actress has received even more hate after Johnny Depp lost his libel case against The Sun in London's High Court, where she testified against the actor. Since then, fans have been relentless in finding fault in everything she does and voicing their support for the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star.

Heard's recent interview with Access Hollywood about her new miniseries, "The Stand," is no different. It received more dislikes than likes on YouTube. It has 269,000 dislikes and only 2,145 likes as we speak. Most of the over 90,000 comments are repeated accusation directed at the actress for allegedly lying about being a victim of domestic abuse.

"She is NOT a victim," someone wrote and quoted what the actress said in leaked audiotapes of her conversation with Depp, "They won't believe you, because you are a man."

Side note. Amber Heard was in an Access stand video a week ago, look at the like to dislike ratio and the views. Public opinion has spoken. I hope wins the next case. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rJxC0O4xMh — Bon (@Bon27136448) December 24, 2020

While the 'Access' YouTube clip of Amber Heard does demonstrate how disliked she is.The fact it got over a million views is a win for them engagement wise.Please don't click on any BS that features her... Unless it's exposing her lying arse obviously.#JusticeForJohnnyDepp — Sorcha Eile (@SorchaToo) December 28, 2020

In the video interview, Heard reflected on the lessons she learned from 2020. Aside from the pandemic, she also had to go through the "complexities" of Depp's defamation case against The Sun over its "wife-beater" article. Suffice to say, it has been a trying year for the "Rum Diary" star and the only takeaway she has from it all is to learn to "adapt and survive."

"Adapt and survive. The better you are in making the changes internally, the better you have a chance of actually not just thriving, but surviving," she said.

As for "The Stand," Heard said its release on CBS All Access is timely given the pandemic. It shows how the characters "struggle to adapt and amend to the incredibly different and trying circumstances that are beyond any of their control."

The day has come!! THE STAND ..streaming now on CBS All Access pic.twitter.com/6yTniagpeU — Amber Heard (@realamberheard) December 17, 2020

"The Stand" aired on Dec. 17 and Depp fans crashed its premiere with a 24-hour movie marathon on his films. They held a #DeppMovieNight to show their support for the embattled star and their hatred for the actress.

Heard's legal battle with Depp is far from over as they have yet to face each other in a Virginia court in 2021. The actor accused his ex-wife of defamation for an op-ed she wrote about being a victim and survivor of domestic abuse. She did not name Depp in the article but she wrote it after she filed domestic abuse charges against him in 2016.