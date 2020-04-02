Private Investigator Paul Barresi travelled to the U.S., Italy, Britain and anywhere that Johnny Depp roamed in the hopes of finding dirt on the actor. However, those who knew him from three decades past only have good things to say about him.

Baressi said he was hired by Heard's legal team to look into the "follies and vices" of her ex-husband as far back as the 1990s, but his efforts were futile. He said he interviewed 100 people, who only gushed about his generosity and kindness. He never heard one say that he was physically abusive to a woman.

"...Everywhere he walked, I couldn't find one instance, or at least an admitted one, where he was physically abusive to a woman, smacked or beaten around, he's like an angel. Not one who said a deprecating thing," Baressi told Daily Mail.

The investigator, who has worked with Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Eddie Murphy, added that he talked to a dozen people who knew Depp as far back as 30 years ago and "nobody had one bad thing to say about him. In fact, they couldn't say enough about his ever-flowing outpouring of generosity and tender heart." The 71-year old cited Jane Galli, head of the make-up department on "City Of Lies," who called Depp a "real sweetie."

"I wanted to stress the point that over the years based on people I spoke with close to Depp, he has without question proven himself a man who is generous to a fault. Dating as far back as the mid-nineties, he's covered legal costs, medical bills and even paid rent for his friends," Baressi added.

However, a spokesperson for Heard said that Baressi's account and revelations about Depp do not coincide or are "entirely inconsistent with the testimony of multiple witnesses." The representative likewise claimed that the fixer was let go in 2019, so he is no longer involved with Heard's team.

The "Aquaman" actress allegedly hired Baressi to find faults about Depp in the hopes that they would help in her defence against the defamation case he filed against her. So far, there have only been good things said about the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star from his past relationships, including testimonies from Winona Ryder, Vanessa Paradis, Penelope Cruz, and more.