An inquest in Heywood, Greater Manchester heard how 27-year-old aspiring model, Moirah Frye, took her life while backpacking in the United Kingdom. The young woman from Oildale, California had been backpacking in Europe before she committed suicide in Healey Dell Nature Reserve, near Rochdale. Before killing herself, Frye posted a video on Instagram where she bid farewell to her friends and followers. Police tried to track her down but were unable to reach her before she died. A suicide note found with her belongings hinted that the loss of custody over her child and her deteriorated mental health pushed her to the edge.

The young woman who called herself a chef, had left her hometown to travel the world last year. She was dating a British man when she was backpacking in Europe. However, when she was in the UK, the couple reportedly split up. Frye was left alone in Manchester after she and her boyfriend ended their relationship.

On her Instagram page, Frye posted a distressing video in September 2019. Frye spoke about why she was making a video instead of writing suicide notes. She stated that she wanted people to be able to see and hear her last words. She felt like making the video was the easiest way to say goodbye to everyone.

Soon after the video was posted, her followers informed the police about the worrying recording. Police started their search for Frye, but were unable to find her before she took her own life. Frye hanged herself at the Healey Dell Nature Reserve. The day after Frye's death, the police recovered her body from the Spodden River below where she hanged herself.

While investigating her death, the police went through her belongings. They found a suicide note addressed to her family. In the note, Frye wrote about how the loss of her daughter's custody impacted her mental health. Frye's mother, Shelly Sprouse, told the inquest that her daughter had a history of self-harm.

The college drop-out had a lifestyle which was not suited for a young child. This led to her ex-partner winning the custody of their daughter.

The post-mortem report showed that the body had bruising and fractures to her skull, ribs, spine and pelvis as well as lacerated internal organs, The Daily Mail reported. The injuries were most likely caused when her body fell from the bridge into the river after her death. A toxicology report showed that Frye had ketamine, cannabis, and amphetamine in her system at the time of death.

Assistant Coroner for North Manchester, Matthew Cox, concluded that Frye's death was a case of suicide.