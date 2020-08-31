Showrunner Ryan Murphy has dropped a major update about "American Horror Story" season 10 for the fans awaiting its release. According to the latest news, the show is set to start filming very soon.

Ryan Murphy, who is known for number of television series' such as "Hollywood" and "The Politician," took to Instagram to talk about the next installment of the FX horror series. With a photo of very pointy set of teeth, he revealed that the show is scheduled to start production in October. He confirmed the post holds a clue about the upcoming installment.

"Looks like American Horror Story Season 10 is go for an October (fitting) production launch. Thanks to everyone who is working hard to assure a safe start for the cast and crew. And yes this is a clue," wrote Murphy.

Fans were quick to notice and speculate what could these pointed teeth mean for the next season's storyline.

"Rocky Horror Story," one user wrote.

Another said: "Vampire? Cannibals?"

Meanwhile, others had questions about the cast members joining the show for its tenth anniversary season.

While not much is known about the next chapter of series, it was previously revealed that "Home Alone" star Macaulay Culkin will be joining the "AHS" family. He will be joining Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, the two mainstays of the series. Among others, the show will welcome back Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Adina Porter, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock, and Lily Rabe.

In February, Murphy made the announcement of the full-cast line up with a video clip showing the names of the returning actors in front of the empty beach. Later, however, it was made clear that the show will not return until the year 2021.

Meanwhile, speaking with The Wrap, Emmy-Award winning director and producer revealed that season 10 is a "weather-dependent show."

"Well I don't know, because a lot of what I was going to shoot was dependent on a very specific moment, it was a weather-dependent show," Murphy said at the time.

Nevertheless, FX has confirmed three more seasons of "AHS" and booked it through season 13.