The worried mother of Lizbeth Flores contacted the police on Monday, August 10 after her daughter failed to return home to Texas, United States. The search for the missing woman came to an end the following day when her body was discovered in the border city of Matamoros, Mexico. Her body had signs of torture and she was reportedly killed at the scene using a heavy rock. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is involved in the case as it involves the death of a US citizen.

The 23-year-old mother reportedly left her home in Brownsville, Texas on Sunday, August 9 to go meet her boyfriend. The unnamed man reportedly lives in Mexico so Flores had to cross the border to meet him.

Flores had informed her mother, María Rubio, that she would be back the same night after meeting her partner. However, she failed to return that night. The mother became increasingly worried as she was unable to establish contact with her daughter.

When Flores did not return the following day, Rubio reported her missing to the Brownsville Police Department. Along with police in Mexico, a search was launched by the Texas police.

The search came to a tragic end when Flores' body was discovered by Matamoros police on Tuesday, August 11. She was found brutally murdered and is suspected to have been tortured before her death. Examination of her body proved that part of her scalp had been removed and all of her teeth had been pulled out as well. According to KRGV News, her body had multiple bruises.

Her death was caused by head trauma. A rock with her blood on it was found at the scene confirming that Flores was beaten to death with it at the spot where her body was found.

According to the Daily Mail, Flores' body was still in Mexico on Friday, August 14. Rubio had appealed to both the US and Mexican government to repatriate her daughter's body so that she could give her a proper funeral.

The FBI and the authorities in Mexico are investigating the murder. No arrests have been made. The identity of the man Flores reportedly went to meet has not been released. The reason behind the murder remains unknown.