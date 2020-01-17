Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has done her bit to support those who have been affected by the disastrous Australian bushfire. Her secret and generous donations earned her plenty of praise.

According to Nine.com, the British royal has made what is described as "generous and practical" cast donation to a charity named GIVIT. The charitable organisation is a national not-for-profit group that provides for those who are in need or vulnerable community members. Their sole mission is to alleviate poverty.

Meanwhile, Australia is hard hit by widespread bushfires. The wildfires continue to spread and cause enormous destruction in various parts of the continent. Massive areas have been evacuated, and more than one billion animals were killed.

As per the report, Duchess of Cornwall's donation will support the charity in providing school essentials like uniforms and stationery to the students who are returning to school for a new session. Meanwhile, the unspecified amount will also be contributing to the families in the suburbs to reconnect their water supply with new material.

The donation is specifically to help the members of the communities that have been affected by wildfire across the nation, including Queensland, New South Wales, South Australia, Tasmania, and Victoria.

GIVIT Australia took to their official Twitter account to thank the duchess and acknowledge her contribution.

We're humbled & excited to share @ClarenceHouse has generously donated to our #AustralianFires Appeal â¤ï¸



Thanks also to all who have already donated to our various appeals - Every #donation helps a person in need ðŸ’š



ðŸ’» For more info or #donate visit https://t.co/PyfjpIdpFt pic.twitter.com/X1BsiJO9dz January 16, 2020

In addition, GIVIT founder Juliette Wright OAM expressed gratitude by saying: "I am so grateful the Duchess recognises practical help is desperately needed and GIVIT is honoured to work with Her Royal Highness to ensure that her donation makes a very real and tangible impact. I am certain the show of support from the Duchess of Cornwall will directly help to ease the suffering of the people and communities affected by the Australian bushfires."

A message from HRH The Prince of Wales to the people of Australia.



For support and information about how to donate to the Australian bushfire relief efforts, visit https://t.co/fmO0PtSXGl @RedCrossAU pic.twitter.com/44Rg21VKbM January 7, 2020

Recently, the duchess' husband Prince Charles also sent out a message to the people of Australia. In the video message, he expressed his despair and how heartbroken they have been witnessing the tragic loss of the world. Through his message, he encouraged his 866K followers to make donations and contribute to the relief efforts.