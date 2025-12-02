Amy Schumer has directly addressed weeks of intense speculation about her marriage, rejecting rumours of a split from her husband, chef Chris Fischer. The comedian took to Instagram to deliver a characteristically blunt reply, clarifying that the conspicuous absence of her wedding ring was simply because she 'never wears jewelry.'

The conjecture reached fever pitch after Schumer began sharing photos of her dramatic weight loss, fuelling a narrative that she has now firmly corrected. In her statement, she confirmed that while her six-year marriage has its challenges, any issues are unrelated to her health journey or her husband's autism diagnosis, reframing the public conversation around her own terms.

A Blunt Rebuttal

In a video filmed by the couple's 6-year-old son, Gene, Schumer, 44, and Fischer, 45, appeared together at home, offering a subtle but firm rebuttal to the separation claims. The comedian then used the post's caption to tackle the speculation head-on, confirming the truth of their relationship, which, like any long-term partnership, involves natural struggles.

'Whatever ends up happening with Chris has nothing to do with weight loss or autism ... fingers crossed we can make it through ... he's the best,' she continued, confirming the truth of the relationship, which, like any long-term partnership, involves its own natural struggles.

Health, Not Vanity

Schumer's statement also served as a powerful clarification for those who had criticised or misinterpreted her recent physical transformation. She explained that her significant change in appearance was driven by necessity, not vanity, and corrected inaccurate reports regarding the scale of her transformation.

'I didn't lose 30 lbs I lost 50. Not to look hot which does feel fun and temporary,' she declared. The reason for the loss, she explained, was gravely serious. 'I did it to survive I had a disease that makes your face extremely puffy that can kill you but the internet caught it and that disease has been cleared.'

Schumer appeared to be referring to her recent battle with Cushing syndrome, a hormonal disorder characterised by high cortisol levels, which can indeed cause sudden weight gain, facial puffiness, easy bruising, and muscle weakness.

The condition requires careful medical management, and Schumer's victory over the disease was clearly the true cause for her feeling 'good and happy', not just her weight loss.

Being transparent about the methods she used, she added: 'Sorry for whatever feeling it's giving you that I lost that weight. I've had plastic surgery over the years and I use Mounjaro.'

'I'm pain free. I can [play] tag with my son,' she added.

An Enduring, Honest Partnership

While the divorce rumours were largely sparked by the missing ring, they had been further amplified when the I Feel Pretty actress recently deleted all her pre-weight loss pictures from her Instagram, including ones featuring her husband. 'I actually left my house tonight.

Who's proud? I'm feeling good and happy. Deleted my old pics for no reason!' she captioned a November 11th Instagram post, attempting to shut down the speculation that the 'purge' was a relationship signal.

Schumer and Fischer's marriage, which began in a surprise ceremony in February 2018, has always been characterised by its unconventional nature and refreshing honesty, particularly regarding Fischer's place on the autism spectrum.

Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2022, the comedian spoke candidly about how understanding the diagnosis has positively impacted their relationship. 'It's really given us so many helpful tools,' Schumer shared, encouraging others to explore testing if they feel something is amiss.

'I think it's a good thing for people to check it out and get tested so you don't spend your whole life feeling like you're bad or wrong...my favourite people are on the spectrum.' At the time, she called the award-winning chef the 'best partner ever' and compared his diagnosis not to a hindrance, but to 'getting a superpower,' a truly unique and loving perspective that challenges societal norms.

By responding to the divorce rumours head-on, Amy Schumer once again showed the public that she is the only person who will dictate the narrative of her life, prioritising her health, her family, and her truth over the demands of the celebrity gossip machine.