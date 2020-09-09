Amy Schumer took to social media on Tuesday to tell her fans that she got diagnosed with Lyme disease. She asked for some advice on how to handle the disease.

The comedian shared her diagnosis in an Instagram post where she talked about probably having had the disease for years. She first asked if anyone "get LYME this summer?" after which she revealed that she is taking doxycycline for the disease.

"I have maybe had it for years. Any advice?" Schumer asked.

The "I Feel Pretty" star wanted to know if she can "have a glass of wine or 2" while on doxycycline. She said she knows that she has to "stay out of the sun." Aside from the antibiotic, she shared that she is also taking herbs from Cape Cod called Lyme-2.

Doxycycline is an antibiotic used to treat many bacterial infections in the body. These include respiratory, eye, skin, and dental infections. It also helps with sexually-transmitted infections (STIs) like syphilis, chlamydia, and gonorrhea. It is also used to treat malaria.

The actress has her number on her Instagram bio where she said people can text her their advice about how to fight Lyme disease.

"I also want to say that I feel good and am excited to get rid of it," Schumer concluded her post, wherein she included a throwback photo of her younger self.

Unfortunately, based on the comments, Schumer cannot have wine while on doxycycline.

"No wine! Sorry. Stay out of the sun," one fan replied and advised the actress to take the medicine with a full glass of water and a daily intake of "the kind of acidophilus that you have to refrigerate."

Another fan told Schumer that doxycycline also helped with her Lyme disease. She also cut back on gluten and sugar, the latter she said is a favorite of "those little buggars."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDCP), Lyme disease gets transmitted to humans through the bite of infected black-legged ticks. Common symptoms include fatigue, fever, skin rashes, and headache.

Aside from Schumer, other celebrities who have Lyme disease include Justin Bieber, Bella Hadid and her mum Yolanda, and Avril Lavigne.