Andrew Cuomo's political fortunes are back in the spotlight as he stages a dramatic comeback bid in the 2025 New York City mayoral race.

The former governor, once forced to resign amid misconduct allegations, is now drawing attention not only for his campaign but for his personal wealth.

Following Donald Trump's surprise endorsement, online searches for 'Andrew Cuomo net worth' have surged, with renewed public curiosity about how the former leader built and maintained his fortune during and after his years in office.

Cuomo's Political Return and Trump's Endorsement

Andrew Cuomo, who led New York from 2011 until his resignation in 2021, has returned to the political stage with a campaign for New York City mayor. Initially entering the Democratic primary earlier this year, Cuomo lost to progressive candidate Zohran Mamdani before choosing to remain in the race as an independent.

The comeback attempt took an unexpected turn when US president Donald Trump publicly endorsed Cuomo.

In a lengthy Truth Social post, he also threatened that if Communist Candidate Zohran Mamdani wins, 'it is highly unlikely that I will be contributing Federal Funds, other than the very minimum as required.'

The endorsement stunned political observers and caused ripples across both parties, with some Democrats distancing themselves from Cuomo and Republicans debating Trump's motives.

Polling in late October indicated that Andrew Cuomo had slightly narrowed the gap with frontrunner Zohran Mamdani, according to recent surveys.

The New York Post also reported that younger voters were outpacing older demographics in early voting, a shift that could influence the final results.

While the direct impact of Donald Trump's endorsement remains unclear, it has coincided with a noticeable increase in media attention surrounding Cuomo's campaign.

Why Cuomo's Net Worth Is Trending Again

Trump's support has reignited media attention around Cuomo's financial background, particularly his earnings from a lucrative 2020 book deal.

According to reports, the former governor earned around $5 million (£3.8 million) from his memoir American Crisis, which chronicled his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The deal later became the subject of an ethics investigation by New York's Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government, which alleged misuse of state resources in its production.

Public interest in Cuomo's finances has risen sharply since the endorsement. Forbes estimates that Cuomo's current net worth is around $10 million, largely tied to real estate holdings, book royalties, and his family's long-standing presence in New York politics.

The Money Behind Cuomo's Mayoral Bid

Campaign finance disclosures show that Cuomo's campaign has raised significant private funds and public matching funds, with contributions from both individual donors and large outside groups. Detailed breakdowns of how much is directly drawn from Cuomo's personal savings are not publicly specified.

His decision to run as an independent has made fundraising more complex, cutting him off from major Democratic Party infrastructure.

Still, his personal wealth provides flexibility. Campaign-finance filings show the Cuomo campaign has raised substantial private-fund contributions and is backed by a super-PAC, but publicly reported documents do not clearly itemise how much of the campaign's advertising, travel and outreach spending was paid directly from Cuomo's personal savings.

Cuomo is campaigning as a centrist alternative to both the progressive and conservative wings of the race, emphasising his independent candidacy outside the main party structure and projecting a focus on pragmatic governance rather than ideological purity.