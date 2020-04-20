Andy Murray has the cutest little companions to cheer him up as he self-isolates in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Andy Murray gave his followers a sneak peek into his quarantine fun with an adorable picture of him clicked after a dress-up session with his daughters- Eddie Murray, three and Olivia Murray, two whom he shares with wife Kim Sears.

For the dress-up game, the young girls made their sportsman father wear a make-shift tiara and a Scotsman's kilt. The British professional tennis player shared the picture of him dressed in a kilt and donning a tiara on Instagram and revealed that his daughters have assured him that the kilt is their daddy's skirt.

"When your daughters want to play dress up and say "daddy put on your skirt!". I tried to explain it was a kilt not a skirt but they assured me it was definitely a skirt. #kids #meninkilts #skirts," the 32-year-old captioned the picture for which he posed in a garden flaunting his biggest smile.

Murray and Sears are also parents to a son, Teddy, whom they welcomed at the end of last year. The family has been spending time in isolation at their Surrey residence, where he has also been recovering from a hip injury.

The two-time Wimbledon champion shared his experience of social distancing via Instagram last week, reports Mail Online. Chatting with fellow champion Novak Djokovic on Friday night, Murray said: "I saw my kids going out cycling and swimming for the first time. I guess you are learning a new way of living, you are so used to the travelling. I realise once tennis is done for me I will be just fine."

Djokovic also opened up about isolating at his home in Marbella and confessed: "We have been six weeks in 24 hour lockdown here - as a tennis player it's really weird being in one place, you never fully relax on tour. I haven't experienced that for 15 years. I'm getting to know myself as a father and a husband."