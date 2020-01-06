There is no bad blood between Jon Voight and Brad Pitt, the ex-husband of his daughter, Angelina Jolie. He made this known ahead of the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

The veteran actor shared his excitement to reunite with his former son-in-law during interviews with several online publications. He said that he is looking forward to meeting Pitt again after many years of not seeing each other following his divorce from his daughter.

"I have several people that I'm excited to see...Brad Pitt will be there," Voight told Hollywood Life on Saturday, at the Gold Meets Golden brunch in Beverly Hills.

"I hope to see Brad...I don't talk much about that whole thing very much but I'm very much looking forward to seeing him," he added, as he alluded to Pitt and Jolie's split in 2016.

Voight also shared his excitement to reunite with old pals including Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, and Al Pacino. He called Pacino a "good friend" whom he admires greatly. He also looked forward to seeing Scarlett Johansson, Renee Zellweger, and Adam Sandler.

Likewise, the actor only had good words to say about Pitt's latest film, "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood." He shared how proud he is of his achievement. The four-time Golden Globe winner expressed his admiration for Pitt, who was nominated and won Best Supporting Actor In A Motion Picture for his role in the Quentin Tarantino movie.

"I am proud of Brad, and that was a very unusual movie, and a very successful one, a very dynamic movie," the 81-year-old "Midnight Cowboy" star said, at the pre-Golden Globes gala.

Pitt had a big role in reuniting Jolie with her father, since they became estranged for nearly seven years. He convinced the "Maleficent" star to mend bridges with her father when they were still married. Jolie heeded his advice and made amends with Voight in 2010.

It is still unknown if Voight bumped into his former son-in-law at the Golden Globes on Sunday. But he was not the only one people wanted to see reunite with Pitt at the awards night. Netizens were also glued to their TV and computer screens for any sight or mention of the actor reuniting with another ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston.