Those waiting for news regarding the Switch Pro are probably not going to hear about it for a while, but there is a "new" model on the way. Nintendo's popular life simulation game is finally heading to its hybrid platform for the first time. "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" is scheduled to launch on Friday, March 20, but before it hits retailers the company will be offering a limited-edition version of the console on Friday, March 13. Of course, it will be using the V2 of the Switch which promises a better battery life than its predecessor.

What's fascinating about this product is the design of the dock, Joy-Cons, and the main Switch unit. While there were some special tie-ins before that flaunted unique designs, it was usually just special graphics printed on the dock, Joy-Cons, and the rear panel of the console. However, this latest offering does things differently.

Before getting one, consumers should be aware that similar to the Nintendo Switch Lite Zacian and Zamenta Edition, it does not ship with a game. That's right, there is no download code or physical copy of "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" included. Nevertheless, collectors and those who have held off from buying a Nintendo Switch will most likely find the design appealing.

Starting off with the dock, it is unlike any of the previously released limited-edition models. Instead of just adding some graphics to the accessory, Nintendo went for an ivory colourway for the whole assembly. Furthermore, the front-facing section features an image of Tom Nook with his nephews Tommy and Timmy on a tiny island, as featured by The Verge.

The main body of the console is the usual black, but the rear section of the housing showcases unique embossed icons and graphics based on its tie-in title. Next are the Joy-Cons, which sport a pastel mint for the left unit and pastel blue for the right one.

What's unique about the controllers is that the rear housing for both sides applies the same shade as the dock. Moreover, the accompanying Joy-Con Wrist Strap attachments likewise match the latter, but feature pastel mint and pastel blue straps to match the Joy-Cons.

Finally, "Animal Crossing" fans who are planning to purchase this $299.99 limited-edition Nintendo Switch might want to protect their new investment in style. The matching "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" Aloha Edition carrying case with a matching theme will be available for $59.99 with a screen protector included.