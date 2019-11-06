Anna Faris stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a diamond ring and fans are speculating whether she and her boyfriend Michael Barrett are already secretly engaged.

The 42-year-old actress was out and about on Sunday, looking casual as she tried to appear incognito in a gray T-shirt, jeans, baseball cap, and a pair of sunglasses. It was not her clothes that caught everyone's attention though, but the sparkling gem on her left ring finger.

The "Mom" star wore a huge diamond ring as seen in photos shared by TMZ. The jewellery's appearance on her hand is intriguing since she is not even dolled out for a special event. The massive ring only sparked rumours that she and the cinematographer are ready to tie the knot.

Looks like Anna Faris has a HUGE rock weighing down THAT hand! pic.twitter.com/QYqHfBB7r9 — TMZ (@TMZ) November 5, 2019

The appearance of the diamond ring comes after Faris shared her thoughts about marriage in Laura Wasser's "Divorce Sucks!" podcast in March. In it, she sounded uncertain about tying the knot with Barrett. Faris shared that she thinks of wedding ceremonies as a lot of "pressure on a couple."

"I will say I believe in love and monogamy and I believe in the commitment with a relationship. But I do struggle, having gone through it a couple of times now, Laura, with the idea of our legal system," Faris told Wasser when asked about marrying Barrett in the future.

It may be a while before fans will know for sure if Faris and Barrett are already engaged. The actress prefers to keep her private life, well private. She rarely talks about her boyfriend and does not even have his photo on her social media pages.

Moreover, Faris and Barrett have only recently started dating. They reportedly met on the set of Faris' movie "Overboard" and they started dating months after she announced her divorce from Pratt in August 2017. Barrett and Faris were first romantically linked in September.

If the diamond ring is indeed an engagement ring, it means Faris is ready to walk down the aisle again with Barrett. It would be her third marriage. She was previously married to Ben Indra (2004-2008) and to Chris Pratt (2009-2018), the latter with whom she shares 7-year old son, Jack.