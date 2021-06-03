Jodie Turner-Smith echoed Prince Harry's accusation that his family neglected him and Meghan Markle during Wednesday's interview to promote her new series "Anne Boleyn."

The actress accused the Royal Family of failing to protect the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. She said the couple would not have decided to leave and step back as senior royals had they been given the support they needed.

Turner-Smith especially touched on Prince Harry's relationship with Meghan Markle, which drew mixed reactions when it was first made public because she is a divorcée, a biracial woman, and a former actress. She said the family could have been more accepting of their marriage and considered it as an opportunity to change with modern times.

"There's a lot of resistance to new things that can push that institution forward in a way that more represents the world today," the 34-year-old English actress said during a chat with Richard Arnold on ITV's "Good Morning Britain."

"I think they could have looked at this marriage and that relationship as a way to evolve. And could have embraced it and embraced her fully and protected her and protected their son in a way that didn't make him [Harry] feel like he needed to leave," she added.

Turner-Smith previously spoke in defence of Meghan Markle in another interview where she talked about the modernisation of the British monarchy. She said the duchess missed the opportunity to "be a great moderniser" of the institution.

The "Anne Boleyn" star admitted that she does not see herself as a monarchist. She also finds it interesting that the institution is not changing with the times quickly enough.

Last month in his interview for "The Me You Can't See" docuseries, Prince Harry accused the Royal Family of neglect and that his father, Prince Charles, allowed him to suffer as a child after Princess Diana's death. He talked about his dark and troubled past growing up influenced by booze and drugs. He also admitted that he suffered from severe panic attacks but he has since learned to control them thanks to Meghan Markle, who encouraged him to go through therapy.