It's a second boy for Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman

Anne Hathaway revealed the sex of her second child at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards, which also marked her first red carpet appearance after welcoming the second child, reports US Weekly.

A source claimed to the outlet that the "Princess Diaries" actress's little bundle of joy is a boy since she was spotted showing someone a photo of her newborn while saying, "this is him." "Oh, he's so cute!" the onlooker at the award show reportedly said in response. The photograph showed the little one wrapped in a navy and yellow blanket.

The "Hustle" actress arrived at the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards, her first red carpet of the year, in a plunging gold floor-length gown covered in sparkly sequins that also featured wide, draped sleeves. The 37-year-old showed off her post-baby glow in light makeup and let her hair down. The mother-of-two was nominated in the "Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made For Television" category at the ceremony for her work in Amazon's "Modern Love," but the award went to Michelle Williams for "Fosse/Verdon."

Hathaway welcomed her first child, Jonathan, in 2016. She announced her second pregnancy at the end of July 2019. Flaunting her baby bump in a mirror selfie, the actress wrote: "It's not for a movie...#2. All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love."

Hathaway later showed off a gorgeous baby bump on the red carpet at the premiere of "Modern Love" in New York City, in October. In the red carpet appearance that marked her last before the birth of her second son, she looked stunning in a tiered maternity blouse with white trousers.

The Oscar-Award winning actress reportedly welcomed her second child in December.

Though her representatives did not reveal the news, Hathaway and Shulman were spotted taking a walk with their three-year-old son Jonathan, and a newborn in a baby carrier, in Connecticut on December 8.