A woman named Effie held a press conference Thursday in which she accused actor Armie Hammer of rape and battery over an incident on April 24, 2017. She claimed he raped her for over four hours in Los Angeles and repeatedly slammed her head against the wall, bruising her in the process.

The woman alleged that he "also committed other acts of violence" against her to which she did not consent. Her legal representative, Attorney Gloria Allfred, said that Effie and Hammer were involved in a romantic and intimate relationship on and off between 2016 to 2020. Their interactions were consensual. But she had to look back on their past after she learned of the sexual abuse allegations against him from other women.

"I met Armie Hammer on Facebook in 2016 when I was 20 years old. I fell in love with him instantly, the relationship progressed rapidly, and the emotions on both sides became really intense," Effie said during the press conference.

"Looking back it is now clear to me, he was employing manipulation tactics in order to exert control over me until I started to lose myself. He would also test my devotion to him, finally removing and crossing my boundaries as he became increasingly more violent," she added.

Read more Armie Hammer sex scandal: explicit messages and audio leak

Effie said Hammer abused her "mentally, emotionally, and sexually." She said that during those four hours that he raped her, she tried to get away. But he would not let her and she feared for her life then because she thought he was going to kill her. She is reportedly not pressing any charges against the actor. But this could change depending on the evidence that the law enforcement obtains.

Meanwhile, Hammer denied the woman's "outrageous allegations" and claimed it was her who sent him graphic texts of what she wants him to do to her. He also refused to be in that kind of relationship with her.

"It was never Mr. Hammer's intention to embarrass or expose [Effie's] fetishes or kinky sexual desires, but she has now escalated this matter to another level by hiring a civil lawyer to host a public press conference. With the truth on his side, Mr. Hammer welcomes the opportunity to set the record straight," the actor's lawyer Andrew Brettler said in a statement sent to ET.

From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie] — and every other sexual partner of his for that matter — have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory. [Effie's] attention-seeking and ill-advised legal bid will only make it more difficult for real victims of sexual violence to get the justice they deserve," he added.

Effie has reportedly provided evidence of her rape and battery allegations against Hammer to the Los Angeles Police Department to help with the ongoing investigation.