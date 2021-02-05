Armie Hammer shares his fantasies of choking to the point of blackout and tells a woman to record herself masturbating in leaked messages and audio recordings.

The "Rebecca" star remains in the spotlight amid his alleged sex scandal, and recent revelations only seem to add fuel to the fire. The messages reportedly came from a friend whom the actor confided in after several women outed him for his perverse sexual fantasies which included cannibalism and rape.

Hammer told the person that it was "invasive and s****y to get kink shamed by the internet." But he also boasted that he received multiple requests from girls who wanted him to "eat pieces of them."

The friend claimed the "Call Me By Your Name" star has been sexting her for six weeks and even shared what he called "great sex." He told her his fantasies about "choking someone to the point where they are about to pass out but timing with when they are going to c** so they come to while they are c**ing and lose their s***.

The woman shared her exchange with Hammer to Daily Mail which showed the actor also opening up about his fear of spiders and always wanting to be outside of his comfort zone.

"I had one girl who we would role play that I had kidnapped her and was explaining to her that I kidnapped her because I knew she wanted it. And then would explain how I was going to keep her and use her as long as I wanted. That's called consensual non-consent. And I am very down," the 34-year old revealed in his text messages.

Aside from the leaked messages, Hammer also sent audio recordings that included him asking the woman to record herself while she pleasures herself.

"Because if we get into this I will own those orgasms. So be my perfect little wh**e and give me 5 big orgasms. Followed by 'thank you sir'. Go. And don't text again till you've c*m 5 times," he wrote before he added, "That's my good girl. Tell me about it. Voice note or video. Voice note me. Tell me about it."

In the recording, he told the woman that he wants to "hear about each orgasm" and that he owns them so she should tell him everything.

The leaked explicit audio clips and messages came after Hammer's ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers expressed her disbelief and shock at everything she has just learned. She admitted that she was oblivious to what was going on with the actor. She also shared her support for victims of sexual abuse.