Prince Andrew faces another hurdle in his denial of ever knowing his rape accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre as another woman has contradicted his claim and vowed to testify against him in a New York court.

Shukri Walker said she "will do her duty" and testify against the Duke of York if called as a witness. She said she stands by her memory of seeing him at a club with the alleged victim during the night he said he was at Pizza Express.

In her written testament to the FBI, the London-based Walker said she vividly remembers seeing Prince Andrew with the then-17-year old Giuffre at Tramps nightclub in 2001. She was 28 at the time of the encounter and had apologised to him after she stepped on his foot on the dancefloor. She said she decided to speak up after she saw his denial in his now-infamous BBC Newsnight interview. The embattled royal said he could not have been at the club because he took his daughter Princess Beatrice to a birthday party at the restaurant in Woking, Surrey.

"He (Andrew) looked like he was having a great time. And he was with this young girl who was close to my own age, perhaps even a bit younger than me. The young woman wasn't smiling, it was the opposite of smiles," she said adding that they were with Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein and that she will "never forget the night" because she was told he was a "real Prince."

Another source with knowledge of the case told The Mirror that Walker is "totally convinced she saw Andrew that night and is prepared to stand up in court to say so. With the civil case being launched in the United States she has let it be known that she is willing to testify and tell the truth."

Walker's lawyer Lisa Bloom, who represents most of Epstein's victims, said her client "had never been in the presence of a royal before or since." This is why the encounter with Prince Andrew at Tramps nightclub with Giuffre "was very memorable for her." The Duke of York has been served with the civil suit the accuser filed in a New York court and has 21 days to respond.