Ansel Elgort stripped naked in a fiery attempt to entice his fans to support a charity benefiting the medical frontliners and first responders to COVID-19 in Brooklyn.

"The Fault In Our Stars" star took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of his naked self in the shower. The NSFW pic shows the actor covering his manhood with his right hand. But one can clearly see his pubes in the black-and-white snap.

"OnlyFans LINK IN BIO," he captioned the photo which has since been deleted but retweeted by many who initially saw it.

The link directed fans to a "Brooklyn For Life!" GoFundMe page dedicated to the medical workers and first responders serving in many areas in Brooklyn. Jeffrey Wright opened the charity on March 25 in an effort to provide "Local Eats for Brooklyn's Frontline Fighters in Brookdale Hospital, Brooklyn Hospital, Cumberland Health Center, Gotham Health Clinic East NY, Interfaith Medical Center, New York-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital" and more.

"Our goal is to fund each Brooklyn for Life! restaurant, enabling them to provide - at no cost to the recipients - at least 75-100 meals per day for delivery to the Brooklyn frontlines of this pandemic," Wright wrote adding, "100% of all monies raised (beyond GoFundMe's processing fee & legal fees) will be used to provide meals from Brooklyn for Life! partner restaurants to the men and women on the frontlines."

The page has $210, 581 pledges as of this writing. Elgort also mentioned the GoFundMe page in a recent Instagram Story, where he thanked his fans for their donations. It is unclear how much of the money donated came after he posted his nude photo.

As for his revealing picture, the 26-year-old "Baby Driver" star revealed that his dad took the photo and that he was mad because he did not get credit for it. Unfortunately, Elgort said that he had to take it down per Instagram's anti-nudity policy. He also apologised if he offended anyone with the revealing snap. He then replaced his naked photo with a short scenery video along with the caption, "sex sells better than sunsets, plz donate at link in bio."