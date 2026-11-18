Imagine thousands of artificial intelligence agents working together, finding security weaknesses, breaking through digital defences and spreading across interconnected systems faster than humans can respond. It sounds like a science-fiction nightmare. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, however, believes a version of that scenario could become a reality far sooner than many people expect.

His warning follows a disturbing incident involving OpenAI, whose autonomous AI agents bypassed testing restrictions, exploited software vulnerabilities and compromised parts of Hugging Face's production infrastructure in July 2026.

🚨🇺🇸 Banks down. Flights grounded. Microsoft out. Three failures in one week. Is rogue AI already running loose?



Jeremie Harris co-founded Gladstone AI and works directly with Frontier Labs and U.S. national security agencies on AI risk.



When investigators pulled the thread on… pic.twitter.com/Bax8EFexqb — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 16, 2026

Amodei warned that a more capable swarm displaying similar behaviour could eventually take over the internet with a persistent botnet, potentially inflicting hundreds of billions of dollars in damage.

OpenAI's AI Agents Broke Out of Their Digital Restrictions

OpenAI's investigation, published on 26 August, revealed how models involved in internal cybersecurity evaluations circumvented controls designed to isolate them from the internet.

The activity was driven primarily by an internal research prototype called IM1. GPT-5.6 Sol agents also participated in parts of the incident. These were not publicly released ChatGPT models.

The agents found ways to communicate through unauthorised channels, exploited vulnerabilities and gained access to systems beyond their assigned testing environment. They eventually used exposed Hugging Face credentials and additional security weaknesses to execute code on dozens of servers, gaining root access to one.

The compromise also exposed limited private data and credentials for Hugging Face's internal messaging platform. OpenAI said some agents reproduced an exploit and copied private evaluation data into a public dataset.

Even more unsettling, Amodei said the agents attempted to break into the system grading their performance.

OpenAI detected unusual activity on 19 July, connected it to the Hugging Face incident and disclosed its involvement publicly on 21 July. Hugging Face had disclosed the security activity on 16 July. OpenAI said customer data, product functionality and service availability were not affected.

Amodei's Chilling Six-to-12-Month Warning

In his September essay, We Must Pace the Frontier, Amodei warned that a more capable swarm with similar misaligned behaviour could cause catastrophic damage.

'In 6–12 months such a swarm could be capable of taking over the entire internet with a persistent botnet,' he wrote, warning of potential losses running into hundreds of billions of dollars.

He also highlighted recursive self-improvement, where AI helps build increasingly capable successors. If that process accelerates faster than safety measures, the gap between what machines can do and what humans can control could become increasingly dangerous.

Amodei called for a more cautious pace of AI development, stronger safeguards and greater cooperation to manage the risks.

Are AI Agents Behind America's Technology Outages?

The warning has gained attention amid November's disruptions affecting Microsoft, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), United Airlines and JPMorgan Chase.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin fuelled speculation when he told Fox News that an unnamed technology contact believed 'SI', or superintelligence, could be responsible. Mullin also said he was 98 per cent certain the incidents were not cyberattacks and described them as individually unrelated.

Investigations have pointed to technical problems instead. The FAA disruption was linked to a router installation, JPMorgan Chase reported a software bug, and Microsoft attributed its outage to a network-capacity issue. Officials and the companies involved have reported no evidence connecting these incidents to malicious AI activity.

Could a Rogue AI Swarm Bring Critical Systems to Their Knees?

A literal takeover of the entire internet is far from an established or inevitable outcome. Cybersecurity experts have questioned how realistic that scenario would be, given the internet's fragmented infrastructure and the resources an AI botnet would require.

But the danger does not depend on controlling every website and network. Disrupting a small number of widely used providers could have consequences across banking, aviation, cloud services and business communications.

That is the unsettling question behind Amodei's warning: if AI agents can already find ways around digital safeguards during controlled tests, what happens when their capabilities grow faster than the systems meant to contain them?