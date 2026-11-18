The FBI has warned that hackers are using an artificial intelligence-powered framework called ARTEX to automate attacks against organisations in banking, healthcare, government and other sectors worldwide.

In an advisory issued on 13 November 2026, the bureau said malicious actors had used the open-source tool since at least August. Some intrusions moved from initial targeting to privileged access in less than three hours, leaving security teams little time to respond.

The FBI said ARTEX enables attackers with limited technical expertise to automate several stages of an intrusion. Its advisory describes campaigns across multiple industries, but does not identify a named hospital or government department confirmed to have been breached using the framework.

The #FBI issued a FLASH advisory warning that cybercriminals and state-aligned hackers are exploiting ARTEX, a super intelligence-powered penetration testing framework, to automate attacks against businesses and organizations worldwide. ARTEX can accelerate intrusions from… pic.twitter.com/TwsbGYJfH4 — FBI Dallas (@FBIDallas) November 17, 2026

How ARTEX Speeds Up Cyberattacks

ARTEX was developed as a penetration-testing framework to identify weaknesses in computer networks. It uses multiple AI agents to turn an operator's instructions into tasks. It connects to external large language models, including services from OpenAI, Anthropic and DeepSeek.

The FBI said malicious actors had used ARTEX against organisations in financial services, government, technology, defence, energy, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications and legal services. One campaign against South Korean financial institutions resulted in the theft of personal information belonging to about 67,000 people, according to the advisory.

The bureau also cited a supply-chain compromise involving ConnectWise Cloud Backup. Attackers used compromised application identities to attempt access to Microsoft 365 customer environments. The campaign involved sign-in attempts against more than 2,250 downstream tenants. This figure refers to attempted access, not 2,250 confirmed breaches or cases of data theft.

ARTEX Copies Remain in Circulation

The original ARTEX repository was removed from GitHub on 8 October after reports of malicious use. However, copies remained available through community forks, archived versions, localised variants and a commercial edition called ARTEX PRO, the FBI said.

Researchers identified more than 1,600 publicly exposed ARTEX console instances by early November. The figure does not establish how many were being used for criminal activity, and the FBI said total deployments were likely higher when private systems were included.

Amazon Threat Intelligence reported on 13 November that its decoy systems had captured ARTEX agent activity between 3 October and 5 November. The records described campaigns seeking credentials for commercial AI models, with stolen keys used to pay for further searches. Amazon assessed with moderate confidence that ARTEX was involved, but said it could not verify results agents claimed to have achieved on systems outside its monitoring.

FBI Urges Organisations To Strengthen Defences

The FBI urged organisations to review internet-facing applications, supplier portals, cloud infrastructure and backup systems. It recommended restricting access to sensitive administration services, applying least-privilege permissions and monitoring unusual sign-ins, credential changes and administrator privileges.

Businesses were also advised to limit high-impact application programming interface requests, preserve security logs and investigate unusual automated activity. The bureau said organisations identifying suspicious activity should report it to a local FBI field office or the Internet Crime Complaint Center at IC3.gov.

UK organisations can report incidents through the National Cyber Security Centre's online service. The NCSC warns that using its reporting service does not fulfil separate legal or regulatory notification duties.