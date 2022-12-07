'Apex Legends' Wintertide Collection Event and Winter Express LTM are here
Winter Express LTM has returned to "Apex Legends," which arrived alongside the new Wintertide Collection Event.
With Christmas just around the corner, most games are already starting to introduce various Christmas-themed events to their players. For instance, the Winter Express LTM has returned to "Apex Legends," which arrived alongside the new Wintertide Collection Event.
Winter Express LTM returns in 'Apex Legends'
Winter Express is one of the most popular, recurring LTMs in the game, according to GameRant. While the Control LTM might have risen as the most popular these days, the Winter Express is still a strong second. In Winter Express, players can select Legends and specific kits to compete against two other squads for the control of a moving train. Though it's a bit chaotic, it's highly entertaining, and a welcome sign that the holiday season has arrived at the Apex Games.
Developer Respawn Entertainment said that it will run from December 6 to December 27, which means that the Winter Express event will last for three weeks. The Winter Express update starts on December 6 at 10:00 PT, 13:00 ET, and 18:00 GMT.
New Wintertide Collection event
Meanwhile, the new"Apex Legends" Wintertide Collection 2022 was launched simultaneously with the recurring Winter Express. The event will feature 24 seasonal cosmetics that will be available for a limited time only, according to Talkesport.com. Here are all the skins and bundles being offered during the Winter Express and Wintertide Collection events.
December 6th – 9th:
Elf Made Pack Bundle – 5,000
Mane Event Pack Bundle – 2,500
Breach And Clear Bundle – 1,800
Riding Dirty skin – 1,800
Elegant Mechanics Bundle – 2,500
No Surprises Emote – 500|
Going Dark Bonus Bundle – 500
December 9th – 13th:
Elf Made Pack Bundle – 5,000
Mane Event Pack Bundle – 2,500
Seeing Red Bonus Bundle – 2,500
Jaegar Bundle – 2,500
Boot Camp Bundle – 2,500
Head Over Heels Emote – 1,000
Quick Change Artist Emote – 1,000
December 13th – 16th:
Elf Made Pack Bundle – 5,000
Mane Event Pack Bundle – 2,500
Cybernetic Payload – 2,500
Swish-Buckler – 1,250
Synthetic Huntress Bundle – 2,500
Sharper Image Emote – 1,000
Sliced And Diced Emote – 500
December 16th – 20th:
Elf Made Pack Bundle – 5,000
Mane Event Pack Bundle – 2,500
Wired For Speed Bundle – 2,500
Death Dealer Bonus Bundle – 2,150
Combat Survivalist Bundle – 2,500
Little Trickster Emote – 1,000
Hot Pursuit Unlock Bundle – 500
December 20th – 23rd:
Elf Made Pack Bundle – 5,000
Mane Event Pack Bundle – 2,500
Necrosis – 1,250
The Burgundy Knight – 1,800
Rumble Ready Bundle – 2,500
Recoil Control Emote – 1,000
From the Deep Unlock Bundle – 500
December 23rd – 27th:
Elf Made Pack Bundle – 5,000
Mane Event Pack Bundle – 2,500
Sacred Divinity Bundle – 2,500
Petty Theft Bundle – 2,500
Clocktane Bundle – 2,500
Fidget Spinner Emote – 1,000
Flickering Ember – 1,000
