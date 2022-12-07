With Christmas just around the corner, most games are already starting to introduce various Christmas-themed events to their players. For instance, the Winter Express LTM has returned to "Apex Legends," which arrived alongside the new Wintertide Collection Event.

Winter Express LTM returns in 'Apex Legends'

Winter Express is one of the most popular, recurring LTMs in the game, according to GameRant. While the Control LTM might have risen as the most popular these days, the Winter Express is still a strong second. In Winter Express, players can select Legends and specific kits to compete against two other squads for the control of a moving train. Though it's a bit chaotic, it's highly entertaining, and a welcome sign that the holiday season has arrived at the Apex Games.

Developer Respawn Entertainment said that it will run from December 6 to December 27, which means that the Winter Express event will last for three weeks. The Winter Express update starts on December 6 at 10:00 PT, 13:00 ET, and 18:00 GMT.

New Wintertide Collection event

Meanwhile, the new"Apex Legends" Wintertide Collection 2022 was launched simultaneously with the recurring Winter Express. The event will feature 24 seasonal cosmetics that will be available for a limited time only, according to Talkesport.com. Here are all the skins and bundles being offered during the Winter Express and Wintertide Collection events.

December 6th – 9th:

Elf Made Pack Bundle – 5,000

Mane Event Pack Bundle – 2,500

Breach And Clear Bundle – 1,800

Riding Dirty skin – 1,800

Elegant Mechanics Bundle – 2,500

No Surprises Emote – 500|

Going Dark Bonus Bundle – 500

December 9th – 13th:

Elf Made Pack Bundle – 5,000

Mane Event Pack Bundle – 2,500

Seeing Red Bonus Bundle – 2,500

Jaegar Bundle – 2,500

Boot Camp Bundle – 2,500

Head Over Heels Emote – 1,000

Quick Change Artist Emote – 1,000

December 13th – 16th:

Elf Made Pack Bundle – 5,000

Mane Event Pack Bundle – 2,500

Cybernetic Payload – 2,500

Swish-Buckler – 1,250

Synthetic Huntress Bundle – 2,500

Sharper Image Emote – 1,000

Sliced And Diced Emote – 500

December 16th – 20th:

Elf Made Pack Bundle – 5,000

Mane Event Pack Bundle – 2,500

Wired For Speed Bundle – 2,500

Death Dealer Bonus Bundle – 2,150

Combat Survivalist Bundle – 2,500

Little Trickster Emote – 1,000

Hot Pursuit Unlock Bundle – 500

December 20th – 23rd:

Elf Made Pack Bundle – 5,000

Mane Event Pack Bundle – 2,500

Necrosis – 1,250

The Burgundy Knight – 1,800

Rumble Ready Bundle – 2,500

Recoil Control Emote – 1,000

From the Deep Unlock Bundle – 500

December 23rd – 27th:

Elf Made Pack Bundle – 5,000

Mane Event Pack Bundle – 2,500

Sacred Divinity Bundle – 2,500

Petty Theft Bundle – 2,500

Clocktane Bundle – 2,500

Fidget Spinner Emote – 1,000

Flickering Ember – 1,000