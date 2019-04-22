Apple AirPods have been known to have battery issues which drain their power faster than expected. However, there are some quick fixes and workarounds to improve its battery life. Here are some tips to help your Apple AirPods last longer.

Depending on how long you've had the AirPods, the device might only have its power supply last only up to 30 minutes, according to iPhoneHacks. Using the device for a longer period time for calls, long walks and other activities will not be possible, along with using the device while it's being charged.

To start, you can fix this issue by resetting your AirPods connection to your phone. Resetting the AirPods requires you to open its case and press the pairing button on its back for about 10 seconds. Once the light case changes to white, your AirPods have been reset, and this could possibly remove the problems with AirPods.

If the problem still persists, repairing the AirPods through the iPhone settings would also be possible. The repair feature can be found in the Settings menu. Go to the Bluetooth section and looking into the "I" button near your AirPods. Once inside, the repair feature would be in the forget device which helps your device recalibrate itself and get rid of any processes tied to it that quickly drain its battery.

Another method is exhausting the device's battery and charging it up again in order to reset its battery cycle. Exhaust the battery life of both AirPods to zero and charge it up back to 100 percent before using it again.

If you're willing to fork out cash to fix the AirPods, a battery replacement which costs $69 for each AirPod is also available from the official Apple stores. If it's still under warranty, this replacement will be $49 each.

Replacing the AirPods too early this 2019 would not be an optimal choice as the AirPods 2 is going to be revealed and released later this year.

For now, we'll have to settle with the fixes before replacing the AirPods with the next generation ones.

This article originally appeared in IBTimes US.