Apple is reportedly planning to widen the gap between the Pro and non-Pro iPhones with the iPhone 15 series next year. So, the iPhone Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max models will boast better features than their non-Pro counterparts.

Understandably, the Pro models will carry steep price tags. Also, the American tech firm is expected to ditch the Pro Max moniker in favour of an Ultra model.

In other words, the iPhone 15 Pro Max could launch as the iPhone 15 Ultra. While nothing is set in stone yet, some reports claim the iPhone 15 Pro models will have a titanium frame.

Moreover, the higher-end iPhone models will reportedly come with solid-state buttons that have haptic feedback. Aside from this, they are expected to ship with increased RAM.

In his report for Hong Kong-based investment firm Haitong International Securities, tech analyst Jeff Pu shared a myriad of key details about the iPhone 15 Pro models.

First, the report suggests the iPhone 15 Pro models will come with three new features. This piece of information corroborates earlier reports by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and ShrimpApplePro.

According to Kuo and ShrimpApplePro, the Pro models will pack the latest A17 Bionic chipset under the hood. Notably, this processor is fabbed on TSMC's 3nm fabrication process.

The current-gen iPhone 14 Pro models are housed in a stainless steel frame. However, the iPhone 15 Pro series will break from tradition and use a more robust titanium frame instead.

Also, the Pro models will reportedly use two new haptic engines for its solid-state buttons. The Pro lineup could feature a power button, as well as volume rockers.

Furthermore, Pu claims that the 3nm A17 Bionic processors powering up the Pro models will be paired with 8GB of RAM. This is a notable 25 percent increase in memory than the current iPhone 14 Pro models.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are likely to come with 6GB of RAM. To those unaware, the iPhone 15 series comprises the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max (iPhone 15 Ultra).

The entire iPhone 15 lineup will reportedly feature a USB Type-C port. Also, it will use a Snapdragon X70 5G modem for LTE and 5G connectivity.

According to Pu, the iPhone 15 Pro models will adopt an all-new periscope technology. Moreover, they will get an improved optical zoom feature. The iPhone 15 models might house a 48MP main camera on the back.